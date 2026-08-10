Former women Naxalites walked the ramp in Raipur, showcasing their reintegration. Concurrently, CM Vishnu Deo Sai urged the Centre for relaxed norms under PMGSY to boost road connectivity and development in the now peaceful Bastar region.

From Insurgency to the Catwalk: A Symbol of Change

As a striking sign of transformation, women who once moved through the dense forests of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region carrying weapons as Naxalites walked the ramp to loud applause at a programme organised to mark National Handloom Day in Raipur, showcasing their change since surrendering and rejoining the mainstream. The women donned handloom outfits and walked confidently on the ramp as part of the Tribal fashion show event.

Push for Development in Peaceful Bastar

Earlier last week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, met with Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Friday to request special relaxations in central infrastructure schemes to accelerate development in the state's Bastar region.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Sai highlighted that after decades of insurgency, Bastar has transitioned into a peaceful zone, creating an urgent need for robust road connectivity to integrate the region into mainstream development. "Today, accompanied by our state's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, we met with the Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; officials were also present during the meeting. After 40-50 years, our Bastar region has finally become Naxal-free, and there is a great need for development there. Connectivity is crucial from a development perspective," said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister noted that while Chhattisgarh has benefited significantly under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the unique demographic profile of Bastar poses challenges under standard central funding guidelines. Because the region features low population density spread across vast geographical areas, strict population thresholds under current PMGSY norms make it difficult to construct roads connecting remote habitations.

"Although we have received many roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the population density in that area is very low; therefore, we met with the Minister to request some relaxation in the scheme's norms. He listened to us patiently and assured us that he would take the initiative in this matter," Sai said.