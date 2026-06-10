There's a lot of buzz in West Bengal politics about a possible split in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Amidst all this, actress-turned-politician and MP Sayani Ghosh's name has come up. She is reportedly one of 20 TMC MPs who have asked for separate seats in Parliament, a move seen as a major challenge to Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee's leadership.

Who is Sayani Ghosh: There's a lot of talk in West Bengal politics right now about some serious disagreements within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). After reports of a split among the party's MLAs, there are now whispers of a divide among its Members of Parliament too. In the middle of all this, the name of TMC MP and popular youth leader Sayani Ghosh is back in the headlines. According to reports, 20 TMC MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking for separate seating arrangements in Parliament. Sayani Ghosh's name is said to be on that list of signatories. In political circles, this is being seen as a huge setback for Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

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Who is Sayani Ghosh?

Sayani Ghosh is a well-known Bengali actress, singer, and a Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal. She currently represents the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Before entering politics, she had made a name for herself in the Bengali film and entertainment industry. Her popularity made her a famous face in West Bengal's cultural scene.

Controversial Song, BJP's Target

During the Bengal assembly elections, a song she sang caused a huge controversy. The lyrics, 'Mere dil mein hai Kaaba aur aankhon mein Madina', sparked a political debate. BJP leaders picked up the issue, accusing Mamata Banerjee and the TMC of Muslim appeasement. The matter became a hot topic in state politics at the time.

Sayani Ghosh's Entry into TMC in 2021

Sayani Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress just before the 2021 assembly elections. Since she was young and already a popular face, the party promoted her quickly. After she joined the TMC, Mamata Banerjee made her the candidate for the Asansol assembly seat. However, she couldn't win the election and lost to the BJP candidate. Despite this, the party leadership kept their faith in her and gave her important responsibilities within the organisation.

Grabbed Headlines with Arrest in Tripura

In 2021, during the local body elections in Tripura, Sayani Ghosh got into another controversy. It is said that while passing by a BJP street-corner meeting, she shouted the 'Khela Hobe' slogan. Following this, a case was filed against her at a police station in Agartala, and she was arrested. This incident also drew a lot of national attention.

Her Influence Grew After Becoming TMC Youth Wing President

In 2023, Sayani Ghosh was made the president of the TMC's youth wing. This appointment further boosted her political standing in the party. Around the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal, questioned her for nearly 10 hours. Her name has been in the news constantly since then.

Became Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur in 2024

Born in Kolkata in 1993, Sayani Ghosh is considered one of the key leaders of TMC's new generation. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she contested on a TMC ticket from the Jadavpur seat and won, making her way to Parliament. Her victory was seen as significant for the party, and she became one of the fast-rising young faces in West Bengal politics.

Name in Focus Amid Changing Political Equations

Sayani Ghosh had also played an active role as the party's star campaigner in the 2026 assembly elections. Now, with the ongoing political turmoil within the TMC and the letter from the MPs, her name is once again in the spotlight. It's unclear which way these political developments will go, but one thing is certain: Sayani Ghosh remains one of the most talked-about young leaders in West Bengal politics.