PM Narendra Modi greeted the nation on its 80th Independence Day, paying tribute to freedom fighters. He will lead the celebrations at the Red Fort, which will highlight 'Yuva Shakti' and mark 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

PM Modi's Independence Day Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, PM Modi said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat. Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026

PM Modi wished for India's growth journey to progress at a greater pace. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.

Red Fort Celebrations to Mark Historic Milestones

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Prime Minister Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Guard of Honour

According to a press release, the Prime Minister will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

He will then receive the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will hoist the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist him in hoisting the Tricolour. The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns, the press release stated.

Following the flag hoisting, the National Flag Guard comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present the Rashtriya Salute. The Army band will then play 'Vande Mataram', which will be sung by everyone present at the Red Fort, followed by the National Anthem. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals at the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'.

Prime Minister's Address

The Prime Minister will subsequently address the nation. This will mark PM Modi's 13th consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

At the conclusion of his speech, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing 'Vande Mataram', followed by the National Anthem.

Special Guests and Participants

A total of 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will participate in the celebrations. They will be seated on Gyanpath and form the words 'Vande Mataram'. View cutters displaying the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047' will also be installed at Gyanpath.

Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to attend the celebrations. They include women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of various government schemes, the press release stated.

More than 1,500 people from different States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also witness the ceremony. (ANI)