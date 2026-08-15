Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called on people to build a 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat', paying tribute to freedom fighters. He highlighted the state's vision for 2047, focusing on empowering youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday called upon the people of the state to work together to build a "Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat", keeping the national interest at the forefront, a press release from the CMO stated.

In his message on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, Patel paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and said their legacy continues to inspire the nation.

A Vision for a Developed India

The Chief Minister said Gujarat is moving ahead with the vision of building a developed India by 2047 and highlighted the state's achievements in various sectors, including technology, industry, agriculture, education and social welfare.

Empowering Four Key Pillars

Patel said Gujarat has taken several initiatives to empower the four key pillars identified for Viksit Bharat -- the poor, youth, farmers and women. Highlighting women's empowerment, he said women currently account for 42 per cent of employment generation in Gujarat, with the state aiming to increase their participation to 75 per cent by 2047. More than five lakh women have become "Lakhpati Didis", he added.

Technological and Industrial Advancements

On technology and emerging sectors, Patel said Gujarat has strengthened its position as a leading technology hub. He said three semiconductor plants have become operational in the state, creating new opportunities for industries and MSMEs.

According to the Gujarat CMO, he also highlighted the Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy, which has been implemented for five years to promote data, artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation. The Chief Minister said the state government has strengthened the industrial sector through the new Industrial Policy 2026, Data Centre Policy and Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Policy. He said Gujarat's "Vocal for Local" initiative has provided rural industries, handicrafts and traditional products with opportunities to reach global markets.

Focus on Education and Nutrition

Patel also highlighted initiatives in education and nutrition, saying the government has launched a campaign to identify children who have dropped out of school and ensure their re-admission. Under the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, nutritious food is being provided to children from Anganwadis to primary schools, he said.

Progress in Healthcare and Housing

On healthcare and housing, Patel said assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided to beneficiaries under PMJAY in Gujarat, while 16 lakh families have received pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Commitment to Green Growth

He said the government is pursuing development while keeping environmental protection and green growth in focus through initiatives such as Mission LiFE, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and "Catch the Rain".

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Referring to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Patel urged people across Gujarat to participate in the initiative and strengthen the spirit of national interest and patriotism.

The Chief Minister noted that India will celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047, while Gujarat will complete 75 years of its formation in 2035. He called upon the people to work together to make the coming years a "golden era" for Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat, the press release stated. (ANI)