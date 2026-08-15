Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the 33% women's reservation and advised girl students in Amreli to avoid excessive social media use. He emphasized values, empowerment, and time management as keys to success during the state-level I-Day event.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday highlighted the decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies and said that greater participation of women in law-making and addressing social issues would further strengthen their contribution to the country, the CMO stated.

CM Patel made the remarks while interacting with girl students at the Shantaben Haribhai Gajera Shaikshanik Sankul in Amreli during the state-level celebrations of the 80th Independence Day. The Chief Minister urged girl students to avoid excessive use of social media, television and reels and focus on their goals, saying values, empowerment and time management are key to success.

CM explains role and responsibilities

Responding to questions from the students, he spoke about the responsibilities of a Chief Minister, values in student life, women's empowerment and career building. Explaining the role of a Chief Minister, Patel said the head of the state is responsible for the overall development of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

'Good values shape our identity'

Responding to a query on what students should learn to become good citizens, Patel said enjoyment is an important part of student life, but students should ensure that their actions do not cause inconvenience or hurt others. "Good values shape our identity," he said, stressing the importance of values in shaping students' lives.

Advising students on career building, Patel asked them to manage their time wisely and remain focused on their goals. He cautioned them against excessive use of social media, television and reels.

'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas'

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas", Patel said mutual trust and collective efforts can help the nation and society progress at twice the pace.

About Gajera Educational Complex

Minister of State for Energy and Law Kaushik Vekariya, in his welcome address, said the Gajera Complex, which started in 1997 with 73 girls, has grown into a major educational institution with around 8,000 girls studying across more than 12 schools and colleges from kindergarten to postgraduate level, the press release stated. He said students have received financial assistance under schemes including Namo Lakshmi, Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana, Unreserved Category Assistance and Digital Gujarat.

According to the CMO, Agriculture Minister and Amreli district in-charge minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Amreli MP Bharat Sutariya, institution president Manubhai Thummar, vice president Pratapbhai Jogani, Minister Manubhai Davariya and other dignitaries were also present at the programme. (ANI)