A Tiranga Yatra was held along the India-China border in Ladakh's Changthang-Nyoma for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Personnel from the district admin, paramilitary, Army, and villagers participated in the rally ahead of Independence Day.

A Tiranga Yatra was organised along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh's Changthang-Nyoma district as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the eve of Independence Day. The rally saw participation from personnel of the district administration, paramilitary forces and the Indian Army, besides villagers from different parts of Nyoma and Changthang.

SSP Zaheer Abbas Jafri said the rally was organised in Changthang-Nyoma, one of the highest-altitude regions in the country, with the participation of people from across the district. "We organised a massive Tiranga Yatra in Changthang-Nyoma district, located at one of the highest altitudes in the country. Personnel from the district administration, paramilitary forces, and the Indian Army, along with villagers from across Nyoma and Changthang, participated with great enthusiasm," Jafri said.

Objective of the Rally

The Tiranga Yatra began at the Nyoma football ground and concluded at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Jafri said the main objective of the rally was to spread awareness about the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and encourage people to display the national flag at their homes. "The primary objective was to raise awareness about the week-long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and instil a sense of patriotism among the people," he said.

He added that preparations were also underway for a grand flag-hoisting ceremony in Changthang district as part of the Independence Day celebrations. "We are also preparing to hoist the national flag with great fanfare in Changthang district," the SSP said.

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes.

Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. As India marks its 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. (ANI)