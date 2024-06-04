Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sayani Ghosh, Srijan Bhattacharyya seeks to win key seat

Jadavpur, a key constituency went to polls on 1st of June, 2024 during the 7th phase of election. The counting to this key constituency is today, 4th of June from 8 A.M onwards. Will TMC retain the seat this year? What will happen this time around? Stay with us as we bring to you the latest news from the constituency.

Once referred to as the 'Leningrad of the East,' Jadavpur, nestled on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding its erstwhile Left-leaning identity. Today, it stands as a testament to Kolkata's dynamic evolution, boasting one of the city's largest upscale malls—a paradise for avid shoppers.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Actor turned politician Sayani Ghosh has been pitted against CPI(M)'s Srijan Bhattacharyya and BJP's Anirban Ganguly. Jadavpur once called 'Leningrad of the East' has since long shed off it's left leanings. Can the Left stage an unexpected comeback and regain control of Jadavpur? Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will likely strategize to uphold its impeccable track record in Jadavpur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Ex- MP Mimi Chakraborty won the seat against BJP's Anupam Hazra and CPI(M)'s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya. She won with a vote share of 47.91% while BJP got 27.37% and CPI(M) got 21.04% of total votes polled.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

TMC's Sugata Bose won against CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty. Sugata garnered 5,84,244 votes where Sujan Chakraborty emerged as the first runner up with 459,041 votes.

