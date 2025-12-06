A DU LLB student was fatally stabbed in Sangam Vihar after intervening in a family dispute over cow dung and cleanliness. Two arrests have been made, including the victim’s aunt and a minor relative, while police continue to search for others.

In a shocking incident in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi, a 27-year-old Delhi University student lost his life after intervening in a domestic quarrel between his mother and aunt over household waste, including cow dung. The victim, a first-year LLB student, reportedly tried to calm the escalating argument, but his involvement led to a violent confrontation with relatives. Two people have been arrested, including the victim’s aunt and a 15-year-old family member, while police continue to search for others allegedly involved in the attack. The tragic event has left both the local community and the victim’s family reeling with grief.

Incident Details and Police Action

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Friday morning after a call was received at 11:30 am reporting a violent altercation. Police arrived at the scene and found the student seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations indicate that the dispute stemmed from disagreements over cleanliness and cow dung near the family home.

Family Tensions and the Altercation

The victim’s family resides close to his aunt’s household, and tensions reportedly existed for some time due to disputes over household waste. On Friday, the argument between the mother and aunt escalated, prompting the DU student to step in. The aunt allegedly summoned her husband, son, and a minor relative to the scene. During the ensuing scuffle, the student was stabbed, sustaining fatal injuries. Police continue to investigate and are trying to locate two more individuals who may have been involved in the attack.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to the police, the victim’s sister stated that their mother had been speaking to a neighbour about the waste near their home when the aunt began verbally abusing her. She added that her brother initially took their mother inside to protect her but was attacked when he stepped out again.

“One person held my brother from behind while another stabbed him,” she said. Authorities are probing the exact sequence of events and the involvement of each suspect.