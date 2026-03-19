A Delhi POCSO court has raised concerns over inconsistent police reports in a case involving a nine-year-old victim. The court noted contradictory reports from multiple officers and a six-month delay in the chargesheet, seeking a response from the CP.

A Delhi POCSO court has raised concerns over inconsistencies in reports submitted by senior police officials in a case involving a nine-year-old victim, and has sought clarification from top authorities.

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Advocates Ravi Drall and Aditi Drall, appearing for the victim, submitted before the court that the accused is an influential person and alleged that no arrest was made despite the seriousness of the allegations. They also pointed out that the chargesheet in the case was filed after a delay of six months, which they said was concerning, given the nature of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Court Notes Contradictions, Seeks Accountability

The court took note of these submissions and sought responses from senior police officers, including the DCP and Joint CP. It also observed that different officers, including the SHO, ACP, DCP and Joint CP, had submitted contradictory reports. The issue was subsequently brought to the attention of the Commissioner of Police (CP). The court has directed the CP to examine the matter carefully and ensure accountability in the handling of such cases.

IO Censured as Chargesheet is Filed Abruptly

Meanwhile, the prosecution has issued a Notice of Censure to the Investigating Officer (IO) regarding the manner of investigation. This may impact her service record and could lead to further disciplinary action. It was also noted that shortly after notice was first issued to the CP, the IO filed the chargesheet within four days. Following this development, the court sought a response from the CP again. (ANI)