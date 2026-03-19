PM Narendra Modi met with IGNCA trustees on its 39th Foundation Day to discuss popularising India's diverse culture. The PM appreciated IGNCA's journey of cultural democratisation and civilizational outreach across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the trustees of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and discussed popularising India's diverse culture as part of its 39th Foundation Day celebrations.

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PM on Promoting India's Rich Heritage

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Met Trustees of IGNCA and discussed various aspects relating to further popularising India's diverse culture. We also explored ways to bring more people into this journey, strengthen outreach through digital and grassroots initiatives and support artists and scholars in preserving and promoting our rich heritage."

IGNCA is an autonomous trust under the Ministry of Culture.

IGNCA Hails 'Cultural Democratisation'

According to an X post by the IGNCA, PM Modi appreciated its journey of cultural democratisation and civilizational outreach across the country. "A proud milestone in India's cultural reassertion. Culture is no longer elite. It is everyone's. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, appreciating its journey as a model of cultural democratisation and civilizational outreach across Bharat," IGNCA posted.

39th Foundation Day Celebrations

A book release and discussion event for Kalatattvakosa (Volume VIII) was also organised by the trust as part of the Foundation Day celebrations.

"The spirit of knowledge and culture came alive at the book release and discussion of Kalatattvakosa (Volume VIII), organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Kalakosha Division, as part of its 39th Foundation Day celebrations. An engaging session that celebrated India's rich artistic vocabulary, intellectual traditions, and timeless cultural heritage," the trust wrote on X.

A grand photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of the past 10 years and other exhibitions were also inaugurated on the occasion.

"A confluence of new energy, new vision, and rich heritage! On the occasion of the 39th Foundation Day of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, a grand photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of the past 10 years and other exhibitions were inaugurated. On this special occasion, the Centre's Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai, Member Secretary Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, and other members of the Trust were present. This event is not only a celebration of past achievements but also an inspiring initiative to connect the youth with culture," another X post read.

The 39th Foundation Day celebrations will go on till March 21. (ANI)