BRS leader KT Rama Rao attended Ugadi celebrations where a positive outlook for India was predicted. He later attacked the Telangana govt over its performance and led a protest demanding support for maize farmers, leading to a scuffle with police.

KTR Participates in Ugadi Celebrations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday participated in Panchanga Sravanam (traditional almanac reading) programme on the occasion of Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi at Telangana Bhavan. MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and senior BRS leaders participated in the event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Traditional worship ceremonies were conducted, followed by the Panchanga Sravanam. Renowned scholars Mrityunjaya Sharma and Phanindra Sharma presented the almanac reading and shared their views on the year ahead, according to a release.

Scholars' Predictions for the Year Ahead

According to the release, the scholars shared their views on diverse issues, including the international situation and also made predictions about crop yields. They said India is likely to gain more global recognition and perform well in the trade sector. They also said that natural disasters like cyclones and earthquakes may occur in some regions, authorities are expected to handle them effectively.

KTR Slams State Government

KTR had launched a sharp attack on the Telangana government during the ongoing Assembly budget session, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of failing to address key public commitments.

KTR alleged that the Chief Minister's speech had "no content, no clarity, and no mention of the six guarantees," and was instead used for self-promotion. "This government has no compassion. Instead of appreciation, it deserves condemnation for making the Governor deliver blatant falsehoods," he said. He alleged that the Congress government in the state had abandoned its six guarantees.

BRS Stages Protest for Maize Farmers

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday staged a protest in support of maize farmers, demanding immediate government intervention, implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP), and an additional ₹500 bonus.

The BRS organised a rally from Gun Park to the Assembly. However, the situation turned tense when police and Assembly marshals stopped BRS MLAs and MLCs at the entry point, leading to a scuffle. (ANI)