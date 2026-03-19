An Akasa Air flight from Phuket to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai due to bad weather, where it was struck by lightning. The flight landed safely, and passengers were provided with accommodation. The aircraft is now undergoing safety checks.

An Akasa Air flight, operating from Phuket to Bengaluru on Wednesday, was diverted to Chennai due to adverse weather conditions, during which the aircraft experienced a lightning strike.

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Airline Response and Passenger Care

The airline said in a statement that passengers were provided with hotel accommodation or surface transport options to continue their journey, in an effort to minimise inconvenience.

"As a precaution, the aircraft is undergoing standard engineering checks. At Akasa Air, the safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority," the statement said.

The Akasa Air flight QP 624 landed safely in Chennai.

Lightning Strikes a 'Manageable Occurrence'

The statement said that lightning strikes are a known and manageable occurrence in aviation, and aircraft are designed and certified to safely withstand them.

"Our teams are also well-trained to handle such situations with the highest standards of safety. Our pilots and crew handled the situation in accordance with established safety protocols," it said.

(ANI)