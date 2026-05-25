Haveri Murder: Brother Kills Sister At Anganwadi Over Suspected Affair!
In a shocking incident from Shiggavi in Haveri district, a man allegedly murdered his sister, an Anganwadi helper, suspecting an illicit affair. She was attacked with a machete and killed at her workplace. Police are investigating the case.
Brother takes his own sister's life
Brutal attack with a machete
Suma worked as an Anganwadi helper. This morning, her brother Sanju came to the Anganwadi centre at Maulali Gudda, where he brutally attacked and killed her with a machete. (Representative Image)
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Suma found in a pool of blood
Shiggavi police begin investigation
The murder reportedly happened around 10:15 AM. Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The case has been registered at the Shiggavi police station. (Representative Image)
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