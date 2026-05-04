The Supreme Court ruled that acid attack survivors with internal injuries, even without disfigurement, are covered under the Disabilities Act, 2016. It noted inadequate punishments and ordered the Centre to amend the Act to include such victims.

SC Expands Rights for Acid Attack Victims

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that there is an inadequacy of the punishments prescribed in case of acid attacks and also held that attack survivors who suffer internal injuries, even if there is no outer disfigurement, come under the ambit of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

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A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Central government to amend the Schedule under the Act, which excludes such victims from the ambit of provisions granting benefits. At present, the Schedule attached with the Act defines acid attack victims as persons who get disfigured "due to violent assaults by throwing of acid or similar corrosive substance"; however, the bench noted that the definition excludes cases where such substances are forcibly administered. The top court ordered, "We will appreciate it if the deemed amendment is notified. Post the matter after two weeks."

Hold Illegal Acid Sellers Accountable: SC

The apex court further opined that those who are selling acid illegally should be held accountable and made vicariously liable in acid attack cases.

Attach Assailants' Assets, Bench Suggests

The top court was hearing a petition filed seeking protection for victims who were forcibly administered acid or did not have external injuries on their bodies. Hearing the case, the bench remarked that such attackers should be deprived of their assets. "Why don't the assets of the attacker also be attached, including a share in the coparcenary or Joint Hindu family party. We talk about self dignity etc... why should the accused not suffer?" said the bench.

Court Notes 'Alarming Increase' in Attacks

It also observed there had been an "alarming increase" in the number and brutality of acid-attack cases. "The alarming increase in cases is itself a serious issue of consideration that we should have probably brought a more robust mechanism to prevent this...," the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.