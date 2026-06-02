In a shocking incident from Palakkad's Kanjikode, a businessman was kidnapped and thrashed by his own relatives. They mistakenly thought he had won a Rs 15 lakh lottery and demanded the money as ransom. One person, Ravindran from Thirunellai, has been arrested in the case.

In a shocking case from Palakkad, a businessman was kidnapped and beaten up for a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. The incident took place in Kanjikode. The victim, Binu, who lives at Tejas, KTC Junction, was abducted by a group of people. Police have arrested one person, Ravindran, a native of Thirunellai, and said they have recovered evidence from his phone.

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This whole drama unfolded on the night of the 28th of last month. The gang first called Binu, luring him with a promise of giving him money against his vehicle's RC book. When he reached Akathethara, a five-member gang arrived in a car and kidnapped him. They took him to a deserted house in Chavadi Chimmanampathy, tied him up, and brutally beat him. The gang mistakenly believed that Binu had won a Rs 15 lakh lottery and demanded he hand over the entire amount.

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The gang also demanded that Binu transfer the ownership of his five cars to one of them. On May 30, Binu found a chance to escape when the gang went out. He managed to run out of the house and rushed into a company in Chavadi. Locals saw him and, with the help of the police, rushed him to the Palakkad District Hospital. Binu has suffered injuries to his leg and neck. The shocking twist? The accused are his own relatives.

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