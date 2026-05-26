A woman in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, was arrested after she allegedly attacked her husband with a sickle while he was asleep and severely injured him over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The victim, Rajesh Kaushik, suffered critical injuries and was admitted to SIMS Hospital. Police said the couple had frequent domestic disputes.

A shocking domestic violence case has been reported from Bilaspur, where a woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked her husband with a sickle while he was asleep and seriously injured him over suspicions of an extramarital affair. Police identified the victim as Rajesh Kaushik, who works as a mason. He was rushed to the state-run SIMS Hospital in critical condition, where doctors are currently treating him.

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Couple reportedly had frequent disputes

According to police officials, the couple had been facing regular domestic disputes for a long time. Investigators said the accused woman, identified as Draupati Bai, suspected her husband of being involved in a relationship with another woman.

Police said the tension between the couple had reportedly continued for several months before the violent incident took place, according to a report by India Today.

Alleged attack took place while husband was asleep

According to the initial police investigation, the couple had dinner together on the night of the incident before going to sleep.

Late at night, the woman allegedly attacked Rajesh with a sickle while he was asleep. Police said the assault caused severe injuries after his private parts were allegedly chopped off during the attack.

Officials said the injured man, despite heavy bleeding, ran out of the room screaming for help.

Family rushed victim to hospital

The victim’s cries reportedly woke up the couple’s minor son, who then informed other family members about the incident.

Relatives immediately rushed Rajesh to the hospital along with the severed body part so doctors could begin emergency treatment as quickly as possible.

Doctors at SIMS Hospital said the victim remains under treatment and his condition was serious when he was admitted.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the house and took the accused woman into custody. During preliminary questioning, police found that repeated domestic fights and suspicion over an alleged affair may have been the motive behind the attack.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway. Police officials said they are continuing to question family members and collect evidence related to the incident.