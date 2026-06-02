Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta flagged off an NCC expedition to Mount Deo Tibba. 24 cadets will undertake the 50km trek. The Governor stressed the role of such activities in nation-building and character development among youth.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday flagged off a National Cadet Corps (NCC) mountain expedition to Mount Deo Tibba in Kullu district, saying such adventure activities play a vital role in nation-building, character development and steering youth towards a disciplined and healthy lifestyle.

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The expedition, organised by the NCC, will see 24 selected cadets from across the country undertake a nearly 50-kilometre trek through the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas, reaching an altitude of around 20,000 feet above sea level.

Addressing reporters after flagging off the expedition, the Governor congratulated the participating cadets and expressed confidence that the experience would help shape them into responsible citizens and future leaders. "I extend my best wishes to all these NCC cadets. I am confident that the experiences they gain during this expedition will help them in the future and strengthen their spirit of patriotism and commitment towards the nation," Gupta said.

Governor on National Integration and Youth Development

He said such activities contribute significantly to national integration by bringing together youth from different parts of the country.

Referring to social challenges, including drug abuse, Gupta stressed the need for greater community participation alongside government efforts. "When society stands united, many challenges can be addressed effectively. Whether it is drug abuse or other social issues, government efforts alone are not enough. Society, social organisations and every citizen must play an active role in guiding our youth in the right direction," he said.

He added that adventure and outdoor activities help instil discipline, teamwork and a sense of responsibility among young people.

From the Expedition Head

The expedition is being conducted as part of the NCC's mountaineering and adventure training programme aimed at preparing cadets for higher-altitude expeditions and challenging terrain.

Speaking to ANI, Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, head of the expedition, said nearly 200 NCC cadets from across India participated in the selection process before 24 were shortlisted for the trek following rigorous screening and training. "We invited nearly 200 cadets from across India for the selection process. After a series of selection and conditioning trials, 24 cadets were chosen for this expedition. This serves as a platform to identify and prepare cadets for more challenging mountaineering expeditions in the future," Sharma said.

He said the expedition would test both physical and mental endurance, besides providing technical mountaineering exposure. "The trekking distance may be around 40 to 50 kilometres, but the real challenge lies in the technical aspects of climbing, endurance and adaptation to high-altitude conditions. This expedition has previously been used as a preparatory exercise for larger mountaineering missions, including Everest training programmes," he said.

Sharma added that adventure activities help strengthen leadership qualities, discipline and national integration. "When cadets from different states come together and work as one team, it promotes national integration. These expeditions also build mental toughness, physical fitness, endurance and overall personality development," he said.

Cadets Share Their Experiences

Among the participants, NCC cadet Sakshi Chandel from Himachal Pradesh described the expedition as a rare opportunity and an important milestone in her NCC journey. "This is a very big opportunity for me. It is my first expedition of this kind, and I feel deeply grateful and honoured to be part of it. Experiences like these help us learn, grow and push our limits," Chandel told ANI.

Another participant, NCC cadet Jeevan S. from Karnataka, said the expedition provided an opportunity for youth from different states to come together and learn from one another. "We come from different parts of India, but here we work as one team. This expedition strengthens our bonding and teaches us the importance of teamwork, discipline and determination. I would encourage young people across the country to participate in physical and adventure activities because they help build confidence and character," Jeevan told ANI.

The NCC expedition is expected to traverse challenging mountain terrain in the Pir Panjal range before reaching the designated altitude, providing cadets with practical experience in mountaineering, survival skills and leadership under demanding conditions. (ANI)