The Samajwadi Party has decided not to work with I-PAC ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, citing lack of funds. However, recent defeats of parties linked to I-PAC, legal issues involving its leaders, and operational concerns also influenced the move. SP will rely on its own network while continuing with another firm, Showtime.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, has decided not to work with election strategy firm Indian Political Action Committee for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. This decision marks a major shift in the party’s campaign planning. The move comes after months of discussions between SP and I-PAC, which were never officially announced but were widely known within political circles.

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Akhilesh Yadav himself confirmed that the arrangement has been dropped mainly due to lack of funds. However, several other factors also appear to have influenced the decision.

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What I-PAC was expected to do

I-PAC is a political consultancy firm that helps parties with campaign planning, data analysis, messaging and social media outreach. Sources said I-PAC was expected to work mainly in constituencies where SP had narrowly lost the 2022 Assembly election. The idea was to improve the party’s performance in these close seats.

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The firm has worked with several major political parties in the past and is known for running detailed election campaigns.

Why SP backed out

Akhilesh Yadav gave a simple explanation when asked about ending the tie-up. He said the party did not have enough money to continue with I-PAC’s services.

In a lighter tone, he even joked with reporters that if the media could provide funds, the party might hire another consultancy.

But sources say the decision was not only about money.

Impact of recent election results

Recent election results in other states played a key role in shaping SP’s thinking.

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s party suffered a major defeat, with the BJP winning a huge majority. The BJP secured more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin’s DMK also lost power. It was defeated by actor Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

These defeats raised questions within SP about the effectiveness of I-PAC’s strategies, as the firm was believed to have been involved in campaign planning in both states.

Concerns over legal troubles

Another major factor was the legal trouble surrounding I-PAC earlier this year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the firm’s office in Kolkata and at the residence of co-founder Pratik Jain.

The investigation was linked to a money-laundering case connected to an alleged coal smuggling scam.

Later, another co-founder, Vinesh Chandel, was arrested in April. The ED claimed that large amounts of money were moved through illegal channels into a company linked to I-PAC.

According to the agency, funds were routed partly through banking systems and partly through cash to convert black money into white.

Chandel was released on bail last week, but the controversy raised serious concerns.

Effect on SP’s decision

Sources say these developments made SP leaders uncomfortable about continuing any close association with I-PAC.

One key moment came when ED raids were happening at I-PAC's Kolkata office while the firm’s representatives were in Lucknow giving a presentation to SP leaders.

This timing reportedly created unease within the party leadership.

Operational issues during campaigns

Reports also suggest that I-PAC reduced its operations in some states during the final phase of recent elections. Teams were downsized, including in Uttar Pradesh. This may have affected SP’s confidence in the firm’s ability to manage large-scale campaigns.

Feedback from local party workers also played a role. Many felt the party should rely more on its own organisation rather than an external firm.

SP’s new strategy

The Samajwadi Party now plans to depend on its internal network and ground-level workers for the 2027 elections. Leaders believe this approach will help them stay more connected with voters and local issues.

At the same time, SP is not completely avoiding professional help. The party will continue working with another consultancy firm called Showtime, which handles election management and social media work.

This contract was signed around two months ago and will remain in place.

Political stakes in Uttar Pradesh

The 2027 Assembly election is very important for SP and Akhilesh Yadav. The party is seen as the main opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.

A strong performance in this election could revive SP’s position, while a weak showing may hurt its future prospects.

Akhilesh Yadav has already started attacking the BJP on key issues like unemployment, caste census, law and order, and farmers’ problems.

Wider opposition picture

The decision also comes at a time when several opposition leaders have faced setbacks. Mamata Banerjee lost power in West Bengal. MK Stalin’s DMK was removed in Tamil Nadu. Arvind Kejriwal also lost control of Delhi.

These developments have reduced the number of strong opposition leaders challenging the BJP at the national level.

Akhilesh Yadav's West Bengal visit

Amid these political changes, Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit West Bengal for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee. The meeting is expected to focus on election results and future strategies for opposition unity.

The visit shows that opposition parties are still trying to work together despite recent defeats.

Tensions in West Bengal after election

West Bengal has seen political tension after the BJP’s big win. The party secured over 200 seats, while the Trinamool Congress dropped sharply.

Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign and claimed that her party is the 'moral winner'. She has also accused the Election Commission and BJP of unfair practices.

So far, neither SP nor I-PAC has issued a detailed official statement about ending their association. Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that the decision is mainly due to financial limits.

However, sources suggest a mix of political, legal, and practical reasons behind the move.

(With inputs from agencies)