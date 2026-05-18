A pre-wedding Haldi ceremony in Kanpur turned tragic when a fire from a gas leak severely burned the bride-to-be and eleven others. Despite the horrific accident, the groom proceeded with the wedding, marrying his injured bride in the hospital. The heartwarming ceremony, a testament to their commitment, has since gone viral.

A joyful pre-wedding celebration turned into a horrifying accident after a fire broke out during a Haldi ceremony in Jagannathpur village, leaving twelve people severely burned, including the bride-to-be. The incident occurred under the Ghatampur police station area when a suspected cooking gas cylinder leak triggered flames inside the house. The disaster occurred on Wednesday night when the family of 22-year-old Sweta was getting ready for her wedding, which was set for the next day. In order to take part in the customary Haldi ceremony, which is performed before to Indian marriages and represents blessings and prosperity, relatives and neighbours had assembled at the home.

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A gas cylinder pipeline leak occurred as food was being prepared for the guests. The leaking gas caught fire in a matter of seconds, quickly spreading around the cooking area and upsetting everyone. An oil-filled pan is said to have overturned as people raced to put out the flames, worsening the fire and splattering hot oil on individuals close. Before emergency personnel could come, family members tried to save themselves, which caused panic.

Authorities were promptly notified by the villagers, and crews from the fire department and police arrived to put out the fire. For initial care, all twelve injured patients were brought to the Community Health Center in Ghatampur. Physicians referred them to Ursula Hospital in Kanpur for expert care due to the severity of their burn injuries.

Those injured in the fire include Sweta, her father Jagdish, grandmother Usha, brother Hansraj, and several relatives and guests who had gathered for the ceremony. Women, elderly family members, and even a five-year-old child sustained burn injuries during the incident.

However, what followed surprised everyone. Doctors, nursing staff, and both families decided not to let the tragedy overshadow the couple’s commitment. With medical supervision and emotional support, arrangements began inside the hospital itself.

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A modest mandap was created within the hospital by family members and hospital employees. The groom carried out the wedding ceremonies on Thursday, May 14, in the presence of bandages, medical supplies, and family prayers.

The holy marriage rite was completed during the ceremony when the groom applied vermillion to the bride's hair parting. "No matter the circumstances, we will always be there for each other," he allegedly said to his bride.

Despite the tragedy, the pair formally tied the wedding, leaving physicians, nurses, and family members in tears. The hospital wedding's images and videos quickly gained popularity on social media.