Congress has left its alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and decided to support Vijay’s TVK, which emerged as the largest party but lacks a majority. With five MLAs, Congress will help TVK form the government, but only if it keeps “communal forces” out. The alliance, called “Mission 2029”, aims to continue long-term.

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, the Indian National Congress has decided to walk out of its long-standing alliance with the DMK. The party has now extended its support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). This move comes after the recent Assembly election results, where TVK emerged as the single largest party but did not reach the majority mark on its own.

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Support for forming government

Congress has agreed to support TVK in forming the next government in the state. The party, which has won five seats, said its MLAs will back TVK to help it reach the required numbers.

In a formal letter, Congress confirmed that Vijay had requested their support. The party said the people of Tamil Nadu have given a clear message in favour of a secular and welfare-focused government.

The Congress also plans to send a letter to the Governor to officially confirm its support.

Condition on 'communal forces'

Congress has placed one key condition for this alliance. It has asked TVK to keep away any 'communal forces' that do not believe in the Constitution of India.

The party said this condition is important to ensure that the government follows constitutional values and works for all sections of society.

Congress leaders said this partnership is based on shared ideas of social justice, equality, and development.

Long-term alliance plan

Congress has made it clear that this is not just a short-term arrangement. The party said its alliance with TVK will continue for future elections, including local body polls, Assembly elections, and even national elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is calling this strategy its 'Mission 2029'. The aim is to build a strong and stable political partnership over the coming years.

Leaders speak on alliance goals

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy said the goal of this alliance is to “bring back Kamaraj rule” in the state. This refers to the period of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, known for development and welfare policies.

In its official statement, Congress also mentioned the ideals of Periyar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The party said the alliance will work to promote social justice and constitutional values.

Meetings and next steps

Congress leaders are expected to visit TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur soon to meet Vijay and discuss the next steps.

Both parties are likely to finalise their plans for forming the government and running it smoothly with joint support.

No alliance with AIADMK

There were reports that a section of the AIADMK was interested in joining hands with TVK. However, TVK General Secretary Arunraj has denied these claims.

He clearly said that TVK has no plans to form an alliance with the AIADMK.

Political impact in Tamil Nadu

This sudden shift has changed the political scene in Tamil Nadu. The exit of Congress is a big setback for the DMK, while it gives a strong boost to Vijay’s TVK.

With Congress support, TVK now has a better chance of forming the government. The coming days will be crucial as both parties move forward with their alliance.