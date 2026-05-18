After Naxalism's eradication in Bastar, security camps are becoming 'Sewa Dera' (Jan Suvidha Kendra), offering services, skill training, and livelihood opportunities to bring transformational change to the lives of local residents.

The camps of security forces, which played a pivotal role in the battle against Naxalism and its eradication, are ready to bring transformational change into the lives of people by offering them various services, ensuring their skilling and providing livelihood opportunities.

With the eradication of naxalism, camps of security forces are being transformed into 'Sewa Dera-a Jan Suvidha Kendra'. After Bastar became free from the menace of naxalism, the camps of security forces, which once provided security to infrastructure development and helped in the construction of roads, are being transformed into Jan Suvidha Kendra, said Bastar Collector Akash Chhikara.

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From Security to Service: The 'Sewa Dera' Model

Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Sewa Dera, which has been inaugurated today by Home Minister Amit Shah at Netanar, is offering more than 400 services that include making of Aadhaar, its update, opening of bank account, banking activities and others, the Collector elaborated.

"Moreover, the second part of this center has been developed as a place for skilling, wherein women are being trained to carry out stitching and become self-reliant," said Bastar Collector Chhikara while speaking to ANI.

He further informed that the third part of this Dera has been developed as a centre for livelihood wherein processing of paddy is being carried out through the traditional method using Dhenki. Production of rice using Dhenki is beneficial for health as well.

"Moreover, the centre is also offering processing of tamarind," he said.

Future Vision and Impact

"Currently, the camp is being developed as the centre offering services, skills, and livelihood," said the collector.

"In the next phase, we plan to develop this centre as a multi-service delivery centre and economic hub for the overall development of the village," Collector Chhikara said, adding that the place could be used for the purpose of a hostel and school/college building according to the requirement.

"This centre will directly benefit 5000 persons of three panchayats," said the collector.

Residents Welcome the Transformation

Residents have expressed significant relief and satisfaction following the establishment of the Sewa Kendra, which has streamlined the process for availing essential government services.

Dhruv Ram, a local resident, highlighted the positive impact of the centre, stating that it has drastically reduced the time and effort required for administrative tasks. "Establishment of Sewa Kendra is benefiting us largely. Earlier, we had to travel several kilometres to get work related to Aadhaar done, and it cost us around two days. With the opening of this centre, work is being done swiftly within a few hours," he said.

Another resident, Asmati Nag, said, "Before the establishment of this sewa dera, people had Jagdalpur or Nangur, several kms away from Netanar and the nearby village, as the only option to learn stitching."

"This centre is connecting large numbers of people with skilling and livelihood activities," said Asmati. (ANI)