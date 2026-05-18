IIM Bangalore and Net Zero Think will host the Climate Innovation Summit 2026 on May 28-29. The event aims to accelerate India's Net Zero transition, featuring speakers like former MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar to discuss sustainable solutions.

The Supply Chain Management Centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, in collaboration with Net Zero Think, is set to host the Climate Innovation Summit 2026, a two-day national platform aimed at accelerating India's transition towards Net Zero in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The summit will bring together policymakers, scientists, climate innovators, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and academicians to deliberate on scalable and actionable solutions for sustainable development and climate resilience.

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Focus on Community-Led Climate Action

Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Chairman of the Igniting Minds Organisation, whose massive citizen-led environmental movement is the Green India Challenge, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Climate Innovation Summit 2026, scheduled to be held on May 28-29, at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus.

“Big moment for people-powered climate action.” Honoured to speak at the Climate Innovation Summit 2026 at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore on May 28–29. Topic: Rethinking Climate Federalism Real change won’t come from boardrooms alone, it will come from communities,… pic.twitter.com/luCCmpQFN0 — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) May 18, 2026

According to an official press note, Kumar is scheduled to address the summit on the theme, "Rethinking Climate Federalism: Rewriting Policy, Practice and Innovation for Local Action" His session is expected to focus on "Community-led climate governance, ecological restoration models from the global south, citizen-driven afforestation movements and the Nature-based climate resilience strategies."

Kumar's participation comes at a time when his environmental leadership is receiving increasing international recognition. Recently honoured as the "Global Green Icon" at the World Climate Leaders Conclave held at the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, he has emerged as one of India's leading voices in grassroots environmental action and large-scale afforestation. Through the Green India Challenge, he has mobilised millions of citizens across India in tree plantation, ecological restoration, and sustainability initiatives, creating one of the most recognised citizen-led environmental movements in the country.

Distinguished Speakers and Agenda

The summit will also feature several prominent speakers, including G. Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO and member of the National Security Advisory Board; Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force and Gaganyatri with ISRO, along with Rajeev Tripathi, Manoj Kumar Singh, Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, Vibha Dhawan, and Erik Solheim.

Key Sectors in Focus

The summit agenda will focus on critical sectors driving India's low-carbon transition, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, sustainable infrastructure, AI-driven climate solutions, climate finance, carbon markets, forestry, and climate innovation ecosystems.

One Participant, One Tree Initiative

A unique highlight of the summit is the "One Participant, One Tree Initiative", under which one tree will be planted in honour of every registered delegate, reinforcing the summit's commitment to creating a lasting environmental legacy beyond discussions and policy frameworks.

A Call for Grassroots Empowerment

Speaking ahead of the summit, Kumar stated, "Climate action can no longer remain confined to policy documents and international negotiations alone. The future depends on empowering local communities, strengthening ecological governance at the grassroots, and creating people-driven climate movements. India has the opportunity to lead the world by demonstrating how local action can create global impact."