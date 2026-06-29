A Delhi-based employee's video of him questioning his company's HR about a major salary discrepancy has gone viral, sparking discussions on wage transparency. The employee stated he received only Rs 3,800 after being promised a monthly salary of Rs 13,000. The incident reportedly occurred at Nirvasa Telecom Pvt Ltd. in Moti Nagar.

Discussions around wage transparency, workplace responsibility, and employees' rights have been reignited after a video of a Delhi-based employee questioning his company's HR about an apparent salary gap went viral. The man stated that after working for more than a month, he received only Rs 3,800 in his bank account despite being promised a monthly income of Rs 13,000.

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According to reports, the event happened at Nirvasa Telecom Pvt Ltd. in Moti Nagar, Delhi. The employee is heard interrogating corporate representatives about the missing sum in the now-viral video, constantly enquiring as to why his entire compensation had not been reimbursed.

"Salary meri puri kyun nahi aayi?" (Why wasn't my full salary credited?) he asks while recording the interaction.

At the beginning of the video, he is seen pointing the camera at the company's female HR executive, who opposes to being videotaped. He then shifts the camera to another worker and enquires as to whether he has gotten his entire wage.

The employee claims that when he had previously brought up the matter with HR, she had said, "Ab kuch nahi ho sakta" (Nothing can be done now). She exits the room shortly after.

A male employee then takes over the chat, defending the HR professional and advising him to maintain his civility. He makes the case that she could have said it because she was annoyed and clarifies that HR is not the only department that deals with salary-related issues.

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However, the employee maintains that he has been waiting for a management representative to handle his complaint since 1:00 PM. He is asking officials to explain why his pay was far less than what he claims was promised when he joined.

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media, sparking a discussion about pay transparency and how businesses handle employee complaints. While some users disapproved of the company's answer, others countered that payroll problems frequently involve several departments and are not always easily fixed.