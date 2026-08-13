Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, calling him an 'unruly child' who lacks the 'guts' to debate the NEET issue. He praised Amit Shah's work on Article 370 and accused Gandhi of playing an 'urban naxal' role.

Giriraj Singh likens Rahul Gandhi to 'unruly child'

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his conduct in Parliament on the last day of the Monsoon session, likening his actions to those of an unruly child in a village. Speaking to the media, Singh accused Gandhi of having no courage to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak issue, declaring that Congress should be ashamed of itself, claiming that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge indulges in sycophancy of Rahul Gandhi.

In contrast, Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's contribution to the country, declaring that unlike Gandhi, Shah has delivered concrete results by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A, as well as implementing the CAA. Singh further accused the Congress leader of wanting to spread terror in the country. "Rahul Gandhi is the name of a man who is like an unruly child in a village. Look at his expressions and words. What one of our MPs said is right. He is the LoP, he says, 'challenge karta hoon.' What challenge are you posing? A parliamentary system has some decorum. Will you make comparisons with Amit Shah? He has worked and shown results on how Article 370 is abrogated, how 35A is abrogated, how CAA is implemented. You want terror to spread in the country. You are playing the role of an urban naxal. If you have guts, then speak as one speaks in a parliamentary system and listen to others. You act like a hit-and-run. Amit Shah has exposed. He (Lok Sabha LoP) has no guts to discuss NEET. When the pellet gun issue is discussed, NEET will be discussed too. When that happens, other states of the country will be discussed too - Punjab will be discussed, Karnataka will be discussed, Himachal Pradesh will be discussed, Jharkhand will be discussed. So, he doesn't have guts...Congress should be ashamed of itself. Kharge ji, who is such a senior leader, indulges in 'chamchagiri' of Rahul Gandhi..." said Singh.

BJP spokesperson slams AAP, Rahul Gandhi over 'dishonesty'

Alongside Giriraj Singh, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised opposition parties' conduct in the parliament. Reacting to the Punjab and High Court judgment of staying pharmacy officers' recruitment amid cheating row, the BJP spokesperson stated that the AAP government's dishonesty has been established in court. The spokesperson further questioned the status of the AAP government's resignation regarding the pharmacy examination row.

Additionally, Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Rahul Gandhi of allegedly turning a deaf ear to the issues of Jharkhand and Punjab. "Following yesterday's verdict by the Punjab-Haryana High Court, a very serious question has arisen: the Punjab government lied regarding the Punjab Legislative Assembly, and this falsehood has been proven in court. We now wish to ask Arvind Kejriwal, who remained tight-lipped regarding the issues in both Jharkhand and Punjab, that now that your government's dishonesty has been established in court, will you demand your government's resignation?" said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

"On the other hand, the chaos in India's Parliament and the questions raised by the judiciary collectively demonstrate that the so-called morality of these self-proclaimed champions of student interests, Arvind Kejriwal (who stayed silent on Jharkhand and Punjab) and Rahul Gandhi (who turned a deaf ear to these issues), has completely collapsed on the grounds of constitutional propriety...." added Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid protests

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die soon after commencement on the final day of the Monsoon Session on August 13, 2026, following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the proceedings of the House. The abrupt conclusion of the session came amid intense political friction, which was marked by high-voltage counter-protests between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar steps within the Parliament complex. (ANI)

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