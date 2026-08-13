8th Pay Commission: Report Before May 2027? Government Clarifies 18-Month Deadline
The 8th Central Pay Commission has 18 months to submit its recommendations, starting from November 3, 2025. The Minister of State for Finance told Parliament that the commission hasn't submitted its report yet.
Will the report come early?
The 8th Central Pay Commission has an 18-month deadline from its formation date to give its recommendations. However, the government has not confirmed if the panel will submit its report before this deadline.
The matter was clarified in Parliament
Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for recommendations on their salaries, allowances, and pensions. The government clarified this matter in Parliament, noting the commission was formed on November 3, 2025, and is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.
Will submit recommendations
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on August 10, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chowdhury said the commission "will submit its recommendations within 18 months from its date of constitution." The government also confirmed the commission has not submitted its report yet.
Report submission
The official website for the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) also states that the commission was set up on November 3, 2025. It has been given 18 months to submit its report, pushing the overall timeline to May 2027.
8th Pay Commission Deadline: What has the government said?
The latest reply in Parliament did not give any specific date for the report submission, other than the 18-month timeline. In the Rajya Sabha, MP Neeraj Shekhar had asked if the commission planned to submit its recommendations before the 18-month period ends.
18-month deadline
In his response, Pankaj Chowdhury again referred to the November 3, 2025, order and repeated the 18-month deadline. He did not promise any specific date for an early submission. This means there is currently no official guarantee that the 8th Pay Commission will finish its work early. However, the original government order allows the commission to submit interim reports on matters where recommendations are finalised sooner.
Commission's recommendations
The government has not yet announced from which date the commission's recommendations will be effective. In his Lok Sabha reply, Chowdhury confirmed that the commission has not yet submitted its recommendations to the government. This decision will impact nearly 70 lakh civilian employees and pensioners.
Commission's recommendations
According to government data, there were about 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees as of March 1, 2026. Additionally, there were around 33.76 lakh pensioners and family pensioners as of December 31, 2025. This number does not include defence pensioners.
Matters included in the commission's scope of work
The commission's scope of work includes reviewing pay structures, allowances, pensions, family pensions, and other service conditions. Currently, the commission is in the consultation phase, holding meetings with various employee organisations, unions, pensioner associations, and other stakeholders.
Discussion schedule
The commission's official website has posted a schedule for upcoming discussions with stakeholders, which includes visits to Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry, and Chandigarh. Besides this, on August 11, the commission partially modified its guidelines for hiring consultants. The revised categories include Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Young Professional for fields like Human Resources (HR), legal research, IT, data analysis, and data visualisation.
List of latest information
The latest updates on the 8th Pay Commission's (8CPC) official website reflect these changes. So, for now, the government's position has not changed. The commission has 18 months from its formation to submit its report, with no official confirmation of an early submission. Employees and pensioners will have to wait for the commission to complete its consultations and submit its recommendations before a final decision on pay and pension is made.
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