A 58-year-old man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness while waiting for an OPD consultation at a clinic in Gujarat’s Selamba, triggering a medical emergency that was swiftly brought under control by a doctor and her team.

A 58-year-old man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness while waiting for an OPD consultation at a clinic in Gujarat’s Selamba, triggering a medical emergency that was swiftly brought under control by a doctor and her team. The incident took place at Dr Ritupriya’s clinic, where the man had arrived for a routine consultation. CCTV footage from inside the clinic captured the alarming moment he was standing on the premises before suddenly collapsing to the floor.

As the man collapsed, the doctor immediately sprang into action. She rushed to his side and began performing chest compressions as part of CPR while her medical team worked to stabilise him.

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The tense moments were captured on CCTV as several people gathered outside the room, watching through the window. The medical team remained focused on the emergency, administering treatment and continuing efforts to revive the patient.

The footage later switched to another camera angle. The man was seen sitting upright on a hospital-style bed, conscious and appearing stable as he adjusted his position.

The doctor’s prompt intervention and the team’s coordinated emergency response ultimately helped stabilise the man and save his life.