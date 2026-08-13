Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the Tricolour at his residence for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi flagged off a Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad, urging citizens to show patriotism and respect the national flag.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour at his residence in Gandhinagar as part of the nationwide "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign being organised from August 9 to 17, under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Chief Minister's Office Patel participated in the campaign by hoisting the national flag on the terrace of his residence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign in Gujarat

This year, the campaign has been organised based on the theme of celebrating the country's 80th Independence Day and the 150th anniversary of the anthem 'Vande Mataram.' Under this campaign, the tricolour will be hoisted on more than 70 lakh houses across Gujarat. Furthermore, 'Tiranga Yatras' (Tricolour Marches) are being organised with extensive public participation in all districts, from villages located on the India-Pakistan border to the major cities of the state.

Dy CM Leads Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, Gujarat Dy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hoisted the Tricolour and flagged off the Tiranga Yatra from Raipur in Ahmedabad to spread the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

On this occasion, the Deputy CM said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from villages to metropolises, the Tricolour is the colour of patriotism across the nation today. He said that our brave soldiers stand firm to protect the country in all weather and difficult circumstances. It is the responsibility of every citizen to express gratitude to these soldiers and their families. He urged everyone to salute their courage and spread the spirit of patriotism across the country with the resounding slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has become a nationwide people's movement. The Deputy CM highlighted that from villages to cities and children to senior citizens, people are expressing their patriotism by carrying the Tricolour.

As per the release, thousands of youth, women and senior citizens joined Ahmedabad's Tiranga Yatra, carrying the Tricolour for kilometres and showcasing the city's strong spirit of patriotism. He proudly said that those who want to witness a true patriotic rally should visit Ahmedabad today.

A Call to Respect the National Flag

Urging citizens to respect the Tricolour, the DyCM said that it should always be kept flying high and should not fall on the road, even accidentally. After the Yatra, citizens should properly fold the Tricolour, take it home with respect and preserve it appropriately. He emphasised that every citizen has a responsibility to uphold the honour and dignity of the Tricolour.

More than one lakh citizens participated in the grand Tiranga Yatra organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The Yatra started from Big Bazaar-Raipur, with the entire route decorated in Tricolour colours and a patriotic theme. (ANI)