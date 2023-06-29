Safety of patients to be prioritized in operation theatre: IMA responds to demand on surgical hoods

IMA state president Dr. Zulfi Nuhu said that priority should be given to the patient's safety and an environment free of infection in the operating room. The students said that wearing a hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances. However, they are not allowed to cover heads inside the operation theatre.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday responded to the demands of medical college students to allow the wearing of surgical hoods and long-sleeve scrub jackets in the operation theatre. The IMA said that International standards are to be followed inside an operation theatre.

IMA state president Dr. Zulfi Nuhu said that priority should be given to the patients' safety and an environment free of infection in the operating room.

Also read: Kerala: Medical students seek nod to wear surgical hoods, long-sleeve scrub jackets in operation theatre

The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College students wrote to the principal expressing their concerns over not being able to wear a hijab inside the operating room and requesting permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods. On June 26, the principal received a letter signed by six students from 2018, 2021, and 2022 MBBS batches, which was written by a student of the 2020 MBBS batch.

In the letter, the students said that wearing a hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances. However, they are not allowed to cover heads inside the operation theatre. The letter read, " Hijab-wearing women have a difficult time finding a balance between donning the compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with the hospital and operation room regulations."

College principal Dr Linette J Morris made an effort to persuade the students, claiming that it can be challenging to wear a full-sleeved gown in the operating room. "Hands ought to be cleaned frequently. When caring for patients, hands should always be clean. Otherwise, issues like infections could arise," said the principal.