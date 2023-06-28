Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Medical students seek nod to wear surgical hoods, long-sleeve scrub jackets in operation theatre

    On June 26, the principal of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital received a letter signed by six students from 2018, 2021, and 2022 MBBS batches, which was written by a student of the 2020 MBBS batch. In the letter, the students said that wearing a hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances.

    Kerala: Medical college students seek nod to wear surgical hoods, long-sleeve scrub jackets in operation theatre anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College students have written to the principal expressing their concerns over not being able to wear a hijab inside the operating room and requesting permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods. On June 26, the principal received a letter signed by six students from 2018, 2021, and 2022 MBBS batches, which was written by a student of the 2020 MBBS batch.

    In the letter, the students said that wearing a hijab is mandatory for Muslim women under all circumstances. However, they are not allowed to cover heads inside the operation theatre. The letter read, " Hijab-wearing women have a difficult time finding a balance between donning the compliant religious attire and maintaining modesty while also complying with the hospital and operation room regulations."

    College principal Dr Linette J Morris confirmed receiving the letter and told Asianet News Online that there has been such a demand from the students and they have been informed that the matter can be discussed. 

    The principal made an effort to persuade the students, claiming that it can be challenging to wear a full-sleeved gown in the operating room. "Hands ought to be cleaned frequently. When caring for patients, hands should always be clean. Otherwise, issues like infections could arise," said the principal.

    Morris said, "Within the operating room, everyone is aware of what needs to be done. In operating rooms, frequent hand washing is the norm from the elbow down. The students have been informed of this. We follow universal standards to ensure a sterile environment."

    Based on the letter, it was decided to form a committee to look into the requests of the students. The students have been told about this, the principal added.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
