A video shows a police officer stopping a young girl from filming a dance reel inside a temple where photography is prohibited. The incident sparked criticism online, with some questioning parental guidance and urging respect for places of worship.

When social media and reels have become an obsession for some, the quest for the perfect shot often leads to breaches of public decorum and sanctity, particularly in religious places in India, where photography is not only restricted but also discouraged to preserve the sacred atmosphere.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a young girl was furiously asked by the police in the temple to stop filming immediately. The footage captured a tense moment as the officer was visibly frustrated by the disregard for the rules and demanded that she stop making the reel and put her phone away.

The temple is a place for religious worship of gods and goddesses, attracting devotees seeking peace and spiritual solace. Violating its rules, including restrictions on photography and videography, not only disrupts the sanctity of the premises and the experience of fellow devotees but also reflects a lack of respect for the temple's traditions and customs.

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How Police Caught Girl Making Reel Inside Temple Premises?

A young girl, dressed in purple, was seen dancing and posing for a video inside the temple premises, adjacent to the devotees' entry line. A person, believed to be one of her parents and not visible in the frame, appeared to be recording the video as she performed for the camera, despite the temple's strict rules prohibiting photography and videography.

Although she was dancing beside the main walkway, her proximity to devotees entering the temple quickly drew the attention of the security personnel. The devotees, who were standing in the entrance queue, appeared visibly surprised by the girl's actions, with several of them turning to look as the incident unfolded.

As soon as the security personnel noticed the incident, a police officer inside the temple immediately approached the girl and sternly instructed her to stop recording. The officer asked her to put her phone away, making it clear that filming inside the temple premises was strictly prohibited.

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Although the girl appeared to put her phone away after the police officer's intervention, the incident highlights growing concerns over the increasing tendency to treat sacred spaces as backdrops for social media content.

The issue cannot stem only from an obsession with likes and shares by creating reels or any content, but also from a fundamental lack of awareness and sensitivity regarding the decorum expected in places of worship.

Netizens Criticise Reel Shoot Inside Temple Premises

The viral video of the girl filming a reel inside the temple premises sparked widespread criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning the decision to record content inside a place of worship despite clear restrictions.

Taking to their X handles, netizens criticised the girl's actions and questioned the role of the accompanying adult, with many arguing that parents should instil basic civic sense and respect for places of worship rather than encourage such behaviour. However, others called for a ban on mobile phones inside temple premises.

Many users also stressed that faith should be reflected not only through prayers but also through respectful conduct in sacred spaces. Several raised concerns over children being exposed to social media at a young age, arguing that parents should exercise greater responsibility by supervising their children's use of smartphones.

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The use of social media, especially for creating content and reels, has transformed the way people document their lives. However, incidents such as these have reignited the debate over the need to balance online expression with respect for public decorum and cultural values and the sanctity of religious places, where adherence to established rules remains essential.

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