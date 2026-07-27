SP chief Akhilesh Yadav cautioned the govt against challenging public awareness with the new exam bill. In contrast, NCP's Saayoni Ghosh lauded the PM's move, hoping for constructive debate on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Political Reactions to Exam Bill

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the government should not challenge public awareness amid the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha and said leaders of all political parties would discuss the way forward. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "Right now, the Govt is filing cases against students and youth at several locations. Govt should not challenge Awareness. Awareness has become a challenge for the govt." "Leaders of all political parties will sit together and decide what is to be done," he added.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Saayoni Ghosh welcomed the steps taken by the Prime Minister and the government, saying the views of youth and students were heard and expressing hope for a constructive discussion in Parliament. Speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "From the start, we wanted to have a discussion on this. The opposition was reluctant to discuss this; we would hope that they will cooperate. The steps taken by the PM and the government, and the way the views of the youth and students were heard, are a welcome step." She further added, " As a parliamentarian, I would hope that there is a constructive discussion on this."

About the Amendment Bill

The Union Government is set to introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 27, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Following its introduction, the Minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

The Bill comes amid intensified focus on the conduct of national competitive exams and is expected to provide more stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the examination system. (ANI)