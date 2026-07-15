A Gurugram-based corporate professional panicked after she discovered an envelope labelled 'Confidential Photos' tucked inside her Blinkit grocery order.

A Gurugram-based corporate professional panicked after she discovered an envelope labelled 'Confidential Photos' tucked inside her Blinkit grocery order. It eventually unfolded into an unusual marketing campaign, leaving her thoroughly bewildered.

The woman shared the incident in a now-viral Instagram video, explaining that she had ordered a few essentials from Blinkit when the envelope immediately caught her eye while unpacking her groceries.

The label was enough to send her mind racing. For a brief moment, she feared someone had slipped something personal into her delivery or was attempting to blackmail her. Despite her initial hesitation, she opened the envelope.

Inside, she found a collection of printed photographs depicting cluttered rooms and messy household spaces. The images appeared so realistic that she momentarily wondered whether some had actually been taken inside her own home.

However, the last card in the envelope revealed that the entire exercise was part of a promotional collaboration between Blinkit and home-services brand Snabbit. The envelope had been designed as an unconventional advertisement aimed at grabbing customers' attention.

Reacting to it, she tagged both brands and wrote, "What is this behaviour?"

Although relieved after learning the truth, she admitted the campaign had genuinely frightened her before she realised it was only a marketing stunt.

The video has since gone viral across social media, with users saying they would have reacted exactly the same way if they had found a similar envelope in their Blinkit delivery. Several others revealed that they had also received the mysterious package, confirming it was part of the promotional campaign.

The campaign, however, has also divided opinion online.

One user wrote, "Yes, I thought I received crime scene photos on really premium paper."

Another questioned the approach, saying, “That's wrong...I don't know why I don't find this campaign correct.... blackmailing and stuff it's a serious thing na.”