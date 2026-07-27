Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged all parties to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. He said the govt is bringing a stringent law to tackle paper leaks and exam malpractices.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged all political parties to participate in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the government is bringing a stringent law to tackle paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Referring to the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest, Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken major steps and made announcements over incidents of paper leaks, adding that the government is now bringing a concrete Bill in the Lok Sabha and wants all parties to participate in the discussion. "This is a big day for all of us. Regarding the incidents of paper leaks in the country so far and the recent students' protest, PM Modi took major steps and made announcements. But today, a concrete Bill is being brought. It will be tabled in the Lok Sabha. So, we want all parties to take part in the discussion," Rijiju told ANI.

Details of the Anti-Paper Leak Legislation

Rijiju urged opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings and instead participate in the debate on the proposed legislation. "Such a strict law is being formed against exam paper leak. If you do not participate in the discussion and cause ruckus instead, it will not send out a good message," he said.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh. The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid heightened concerns over examination irregularities, particularly following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.

Following its introduction, the Minister is scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House. The legislation is expected to witness an extensive debate, with BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya among those slated to participate. Other MPs expected to speak include TMC MPs Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel and LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti.

Background: Protests and Political Fallout

The development comes as Parliament enters the second week of the Monsoon Session amid heightened political tensions over examination irregularities, following the 37-day-long CJP student agitation at Jantar Mantar that was withdrawn after the government assured protesters of action on their demands.

Congress MPs Randeep Singh Surjewala, Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth and Syed Naseer Hussain, along with CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar, have moved notices in Parliament seeking discussions on the alleged use of excessive force against students during a protest in Delhi on July 20 over NEET-UG examination irregularities.

The developments also follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide student protests over examination irregularities. (ANI)