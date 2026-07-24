Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) confirmed a meeting with BJP's JP Nadda and Bhupendra Singh at the Constitution Club. The party, protesting at Jantar Mantar, maintains non-negotiable demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP Confirms Talks with Government, Key BJP Leaders to Attend

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday confirmed that a delegation will meet government representatives for crucial discussions at the Constitution Club of India, adding that some issues remain non-negotiable. Das asserted that the scheduled dialogue was confirmed after a two-day review period, emphasising that senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Bhupendra Singh will engage with the delegation to address core grievances in the meeting. "The delegation has been invited for talks with the government at 12:30 PM. JP Nadda and Bhupendra Singh will be present. They will convey the government's stance and address the demands, though some issues remain non-negotiable. The meeting will not take place at their offices. If they are reluctant to visit Jantar Mantar, perhaps out of apprehension, it could be held at the Constitution Club of India. They took two days to consider the matter and confirmed last night that the meeting would take place at the Constitution Club," he said while addressing a press conference.

Protest Led by 'Ordinary Citizens', Not Activists

Meanwhile, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka explained that the core organisers possessed no prior background in political activism before stepping up to question systemic failures. He said, "When we first arrived at Jantar Mantar on June 6th after Deep had just landed from America, I went personally to receive him; we had never seen Jantar Mantar in our lives; we had never seen it before."

Reflecting on the origins of the mass demonstrations, Ranka noted that ordinary citizens stepped forward out of deep concern for the nation's educational framework and future. "We had never participated in a movement like this. The love and support you have shown us, the 'Cockroach Janata Party', is the reason we have stood our ground at Jantar Mantar for the past month and a half. We are not professional activists. None of us has a background in activism. But Deep felt that if we missed this moment and stayed silent, the country would never be able to move forward," he added.

Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

He further stated that, "Had we not had your support, they would have long since branded us 'anti-nationals' and thrown us in jail. We do not fear going to jail. But now, because of you, they are the ones who are afraid. You might not be aware, but last night, Modi ji released a video."

"Modi-ji, if you wish to take strict action, dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan immediately. Nothing less than that will be acceptable," Ranka said.

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan Remains Core Demand

On Friday, CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that their agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post. Speaking to reporters, Dipke expressed relief over Wangchuk's health but remained firm on the movement's primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

Reiterating the party's stance on negotiations with the Centre, the CJP leader emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground. "Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

PM Modi Assures Strict Action on Paper Leaks

This comes after PM Modi assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. (ANI)