Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram called the Centre's proposed fast-track courts for paper leak cases a 'post-fact' measure. He questioned how the government plans to prevent future leaks and restore the integrity of the examination system.

'Post-Fact' Measure, Not A Solution': Congress Slams Paper Leak Bill

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday termed the Centre's proposed fast-track courts for paper leak cases a "post-fact" measure and questioned the government on steps being taken to prevent examination papers from being leaked and restore the integrity of the examination system.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that punishment after a leak does not address the root cause of the problem.

"But these are all post-fact actions. The government is still not clear on how it's going to prevent the systematic leaks. This fast-track court action against people who are apparently associated with the leaks is all post-fact; it does not prevent the leaks," Chidambaram told ANI.

He said there were "chinks" in the supply chain of examination papers and asked the government to explain how it planned to strengthen the system to prevent future leaks. "Obviously, in this supply chain of the examination papers, there are chinks. What is the government doing to correct that? How are they strengthening that ecosystem to make sure that there are no leaks?" he asked.

Chidambaram also alleged that the large coaching and preparatory course industry could have financial incentives to facilitate leaks and said the government must explain how it would restore the integrity of competitive examinations. "These examinations are lacking integrity. The government must explain how it's going to restore integrity. Having a fast-track court is a post-fact; it is punishment. In India, we have fast-track courts for many, many things. Has it ever been a deterrent for anything? A fast-track court is only punishment; it is not the solution," he said.

He further said the proposed Bill would deal with the issue only after a leak had already occurred. "The bill will all only deal with the leak after the leak has happened, after an investigation has taken place, after somebody's been appropriated blame for the leak; punishment will be given. That's what the bill will do. The bill is not going to strengthen the administrative process," Chidambaram said.

Opposition Demands Education Minister's Resignation

He also questioned the government over one person allegedly holding multiple key positions in the education sector. "And then, I want to ask the Education Minister why one person, Vineet Joshi, is holding five posts? Secretary, Higher Education; Secretary, School Education; Chairman or Acting Chairman of UGC; Chairman or Acting Chairman of NTA; Chairman or Acting Chairman of CBSE," he said.

"The Secretary has been transferred. The Minister should also resign or should be moved out to another ministry. But we are demanding resignation," he added.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also criticised the Prime Minister's video message and reiterated the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "PM has to sack Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister. This is the demand of students and this country. Without seeing those demands, he is now trying eyewash..." Venugopal said.

Furthermore, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that students and MPs across the country were demanding Pradhan's resignation before any discussion or inquiry into the matter. "The students across the nation and MPs have one demand: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Only after his resignation should there be a discussion in Parliament and then an inquiry," he said.

'Badshah Speaks From Outside': Ally Slams PM's Video Message

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also criticised the Prime Minister for addressing the issue through a video message instead of speaking in Parliament. "Whatever he has to say, we'll talk about it later. Where should he speak? By coming to the House. So you don't even have those values left. The 'Badshah' comes from outside and speaks, avoiding debate. Come here and speak," Sawant said.

He accused the government of using the announcement as a tactic to delay addressing the Opposition's demand. "This is a tactic to waste time. This is their idea. Somehow pass the time, then later we'll see what to do," he said.

Sawant also questioned why the government had not addressed the demand for action against those whose resignation was being sought. "You have to speak here; you don't speak there. You don't say a single word about those on whom action is being demanded," he said.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "more strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, Modi said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts." He also said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge joined Opposition MPs in their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Opposition has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue in Parliament. Meanwhile, the CJP has said that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns, even as social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms. (ANI)