A video from Varanasi is going viral, showing a Russian woman totally losing it on a young man. She claims he hurt a small puppy. The woman, known as Pink Natasha, is seen shouting at the man and even spits on him at one point.

A video of a Russian woman is doing the rounds on social media, where she is seen blasting a young man in Varanasi for allegedly injuring a puppy. Holding the injured puppy, the woman, known as Pink Natasha, is seen questioning and shouting at the man in the video that has now gone viral. Natasha keeps asking him about breaking the puppy's leg, but the man doesn't say anything back. This makes the woman even angrier, and she starts yelling at him. At one point, you can even see her spit on him.

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When the man starts smiling in between, Natasha asks him, 'Why are you smiling?' But he just tries to avoid her questions. Natasha also shows the puppy to the people around, telling them that the man injured its leg. All this while, she keeps scolding him. When the man tries to walk away, Natasha follows him, continues questioning him, and then spits on him.

Natasha had reportedly shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, 'You broke the puppy's leg and are smiling looking at it'. She has since removed the post. However, the video is now being shared across different social media platforms. The video has received a lot of comments, with many people saying that what Natasha did was right. Netizens also didn't hold back in criticising people who show cruelty to helpless animals.