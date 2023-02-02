Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'RSS is neither right wing nor left wing, work in interest of the nation...' claims Dattatreya Hosabale

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the organisation works in the interest of the nation without any political inclination.  “We are neither right wing nor left wing. We are nationalist. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation,” Hosabale said.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Dattatreya Hosabale, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stated that the group works for the sake of the country without having any political inclinations. "We are neither right wing nor left wing. We are nationalists. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation," Hosabale said.

    He was speaking in the Birla Auditorium on the subject of "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow," which was covered by the Ekatm Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan.

    He said that because their ancestors were Hindus, everyone who lives in India is a Hindu. "Their methods of worship may be different, but they all have the same DNA," he added. He said India can lead the world by becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' only with the collective efforts of all.

    He asserted that the Sangh views all Indian sects and religions as one. "People are able to work for an organisation while maintaining their sect. Sangh is not a strict group. It is adaptable," he added.

    He also discussed the Constitution, saying that even a strong constitution will be useless if terrible people are in charge of carrying it out.

    According to Hosabale, the RSS contributed to the development of democracy in the nation, which is mentioned in the articles written by international journalists. Vasundhara Raje, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, the leader of the opposition, and Gulabchand Kataria were also in attendance.

    (With PTI inputs)

     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
