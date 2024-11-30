RSS dubs Bangladesh Govt as 'silent spectators' of Hindu atrocities, demands release of ISKCON's Chinmoy Das

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take immediate action to end atrocities against Hindus and ensure the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from jail.

First Published Nov 30, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also called on the Indian government to intensify its efforts to protect Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He emphasized the need for India to take proactive measures to mobilize global opinion in support of this cause at the earliest opportunity.

"The attacks, murders, looting, arson as well as inhuman atrocities by Islamic fundamentalists on Hindus, women and all other minorities in Bangladesh are extremely worrying and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh condemns this," he said.

Hosabale criticized the current Bangladesh government and its agencies, stating that instead of taking steps to stop these atrocities, they have remained mere silent spectators.

"Out of helplessness, a new phase of injustice and atrocities seems to be emerging against the Hindus of Bangladesh to suppress the voice raised by them in a democratic way for self-defense," the RSS general secretary said.

"It is unjust for the Bangladesh government to send ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is leading the Hindus in such peaceful demonstrations, to jail," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh Police arrested International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka while he was on his way to Chittagong.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to the Bangladesh government to ensure that the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh stop immediately and release Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das from imprisonment," Hosabale said.

"The RSS also appeals to the Indian government to continue its efforts to stop the atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and take necessary steps as soon as possible to build global opinion in its support," he added.

At this critical juncture, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged India, the global community, and international institutions to stand in solidarity with the victims in Bangladesh. He called for them to demand that their respective governments take all possible measures to ensure the immediate cessation of atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Such actions, he emphasized, are essential for fostering world peace and brotherhood.

