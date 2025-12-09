A police officer in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, rescued a man walking on the roof of a moving train close to high-voltage electric wires. A viral video showed the officer climbing the train roof, gripping the resisting man, and pulling him to safety.

A dramatic rescue in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, captured wide attention on social media after a police officer saved a man who was walking dangerously on top of a moving train. The incident raised serious safety concerns while also drawing praise for the officer's courage and quick thinking.

Video shows tense rescue on moving train

The incident came to light after a video was shared on Instagram by a user named Dhirendra. The clip shows the police officer climbing onto the moving train’s roof to reach a man who was sitting only a few feet below high-voltage electric wires. These wires carry lethal electricity and can kill instantly on contact.

In the viral video, the officer grips the man tightly as he tries to pull him away from the wires. The man appears to resist and struggle, making the situation even more dangerous. Passengers standing below can be seen recording the tense moment on their phones as the rescue unfolds above them.

The Instagram post, which has gone viral, was captioned, 'Police saved a life in Pratapgarh today', suggesting that the officer's action prevented a likely tragedy as he saved him from getting electrocuted.

Public praise for the officer's bravery

The video triggered a wave of appreciation on social media platforms. One user wrote, 'No matter what anyone says, the police always save lives, even of those who put themselves in danger'. Another commenter described the officer as 'the real police officer,' applauding his willingness to put his own life at risk.

Another user summarised the danger clearly, saying a young man travelling to Delhi had climbed onto the train roof, and his life was moments away from ending because of the electric wires overhead. The comment noted that the officer, along with a few people nearby, acted just in time to save him.

Safety concerns over rising train-roof incidents

The incident also sparked a wider discussion about the growing number of cases where people climb onto train roofs. Many users pointed out that such actions are not only illegal but also extremely risky due to the high-voltage wires above. They warned that these stunts endanger the person involved, disrupt railway operations, and put emergency responders at risk.

Officials have repeatedly urged people not to climb onto train roofs, but such incidents remain common in many parts of India.

Thanks to the officer’s quick response, the man escaped what could have been a fatal accident. The dramatic video has now become a reminder of both the dangers of risky behaviour on trains and the bravery shown by police officers in life-threatening situations.