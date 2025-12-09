Goa police have issued Lookout Circulars and sought Interpol/CBI help to trace the absconding owners of the Birch nightclub where a deadly fire killed 25 people. A co-owner and another accused have also been named and arrested respectively.

International Probe Launched for Absconding Owners

In a major escalation of the probe into the deadly nightclub fire that killed 25 people in Goa, the state police have initiated international coordination to trace and bring back the absconding owners of Birch, the restaurant-cum-club run under the Romeo Lane brand. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Goa Police, Varsha Sharma, said that Lookout Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against the Luthra brothers (owners of the establishment), and they are taking the help of Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring them back.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said, "LoC has been issued against them (Luthra brothers). They are not in India. We are taking the help of Interpol and CBI to bring them back. They were not in Goa on the incident date." The DIG further said that Ajay Gupta, a co-owner and partner in the business, has also been named among the accused and is now on a Lookout Circular. "Ajay Gupta, the co-owner and partner, is one of the accused, and we have issued a Look Out Circular notice against him," she stated.

Police Detail Swift Action and Future Safety Measures

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the official said the tragedy was "a very painful accident," adding that the police moved swiftly on all fronts from identifying bodies, completing post-mortem examinations, handing over remains to families, and simultaneously running a parallel criminal investigation. She further said that the police are issuing advisories and guidelines to restaurants, conducting foot patrolling in view of the upcoming season. "It was a very painful accident in which 25 people lost their lives. To identify the bodies, conduct post-mortem, timely handover of the bodies to the relatives and alongside carrying out the investigation...The accused were immediately charged and arrested. We took immediate action against the owners by issuing LOC against them. We have come to know that the club owners are in Phuket, and we are taking action with the help of CBI and Interpol. Our teams are present in Delhi. We are issuing advisories and guidelines to restaurants, conducting foot patrolling in view of the upcoming season. Total of 21 bodies have been handed over; two are remaining," the DIG told ANI.

Further Arrests and Property Sealing

Earlier today, Bharat, the fifth accused of the fire tragedy, was brought to Anjuna Police Station. He was responsible for managing the daily operations of the establishment on behalf of the owners. The district administration also sealed Romeo Lane, a restaurant in the Vagator area of Goa, ahead of the demolition drive. It is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane, where a fire tragedy claimed 25 lives on Sunday. A blue-collar notice is likely to be issued against the absconding duo. A blue notice, as per the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

Magisterial Inquiry and Administrative Response

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa. Authorities have visited the site, summoned all relevant documents, and are investigating lapses that allowed the club to operate despite expired licenses, while the state government is extending full support to victims' families.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident. (ANI)