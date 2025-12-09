Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress protested outside minister Pratima Bagri's home, demanding her resignation over her brother's alleged role in a cannabis smuggling case. They accused the state govt of ruining youth and threatened larger protests.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest outside the residence of state minister Pratima Bagri in Bhopal on Tuesday over alleged involvement of the minister's brother and relatives in a Cannabis smuggling case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The protestors raised slogans against the minister and demanded her immediate resignation. They also accused the Mohan Yadav-led state government of ruining the future of Youth in the state. The Youth Congress workers also warned that if the minister failed to resign, then they would stage a massive protest further.

'Mohan Government is Ruining the Youth': Youth Congress

Bhopal district president of Youth Congress, Amit Khatri, told ANI, "Today, we are staging a protest here to wake up CM Mohan Yadav that minister in his government, Pratima Bagri's brother Anil Bagri and her relatives are in jail (in connection with cannabis smuggling case). If she (Pratima Bagri) remains in the ministerial post, then the case won't be investigated properly. We staged a protest here and we demand that her resignation should be taken immediately."

"The minister should resign on moral grounds. We even suspect that there might be two to four sacks of cannabis inside and this is what we have come here to collect. The Mohan government is working to ruin the youth, and their ministers are responsible for this. All of it is happening under their protection. If she does not resign, we will intensify our protests even further," he added.

Police Stop Protestors from Entering Minister's Residence

Additionally, the protestors tried to enter the Minister's residence through the gate, but the police on the scene moved into action and pushed them aside.

ACP Ankita Khatarkar told ANI, "A protest was held by the Youth Congress at the Minister's residence after her brother was found involved in Cannabis smuggling case. Police arrangements were made for this, so that law and order would not be disrupted by anyone. For this, barricades were erected, and proper forces were deployed. Attempts were made to enter through the gate, but our police were deployed and the protestors were stopped from entering inside."

The officer further said that the protest was conducted with proper permission, though they would see what action could be taken on the matter.

NSUI Stages Separate Protest

Along with this, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) workers also staged a protest against Minister Bagri for alleged involvement of her brother in a cannabis smuggling case outside the Congress headquarters in the state capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The NSUI workers were also heading towards the CM's residence to offer a symbolic marijuana garland to CM Yadav, but the police stopped them at RedCross Crossing. During this, the protestors tried to forcefully push the police, following which, the police detained a few workers and removed all the protestors from the spot.

'Strict Action Will Be Taken': Minister Pratima Bagri

Meanwhile, on her brother Anil Bagri being arrested in a cannabis smuggling case, Minister Pratima Bagri said that the police were doing their job and, be it anyone, strict action would be taken.

"The police are doing their job, and criminals who have done wrong, whether they are someone's relative or not, cannot be spared. The police administration is fully carrying out its duties, and all decisions will be made accordingly. Strict action will be taken," Minister Bagri told ANI. (ANI)