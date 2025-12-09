A Bengaluru data analyst, Mohammed Ishaq, tragically died in a Goa nightclub fire while on a bachelor-party trip. He reportedly went back inside the club to retrieve his phone and died in the stampede. His body showed minor burns.

In a devastating incident in Goa, a 25-year-old Bengaluru resident, Mohammed Ishaq, lost his life during a nightclub fire early on Sunday morning. Ishaq, a data analyst at a private bank, was on a bachelor-party trip with friends when the fire broke out. Reports suggest that he initially managed to leave the club safely but returned inside to retrieve his mobile phone, resulting in him being caught in the ensuing stampede. His body, which showed only minor burns, was later confirmed to have succumbed to the chaos while exiting the venue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru Resident And Data Analyst

Mohammed Ishaq, who lived in Ashwath Nagar on Thanisandra Main Road in Bengaluru, was the son of businessman Mohammed Hussain. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. Family and friends described Ishaq as a responsible and cheerful young man who enjoyed travelling and socialising with friends.

Bachelor Party Trip To Goa

According to relatives, Ishaq had spoken to his father just hours before the tragedy, sharing updates about the bachelor-party trip he was on with five friends, one of whom was the groom-to-be. The group had been enjoying the night when the fire incident occurred at the nightclub.

Attempt To Retrieve Phone Led To Fatal Stampede

An acquaintance of the family stated that Ishaq and his friends initially managed to exit the club safely upon noticing the fire. However, Ishaq reportedly went back inside to retrieve his mobile phone. While his body exhibited only minor burns, police indicated that he likely died due to the stampede or cardiac arrest triggered by panic. Authorities confirmed that he died while trying to exit the club amidst the crowd.

Body Returned To Bengaluru

Ishaq’s body was flown back to Bengaluru on Monday morning via Goa International Airport in Dabolim. His father, Mohammed Hussain, received initial reports of the incident early on Sunday and later confirmation of his son’s death. Family and friends are mourning the sudden loss of a young life cut short during what was meant to be a celebratory occasion.