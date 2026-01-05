A man in UP's Baghpat was arrested after a viral video showed him forcibly feeding alcohol to a stray dog. The accused, Jitendra Singh, was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The disturbing act sparked widespread public outrage.

A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat has caused strong public anger after it showed a man forcing alcohol into the mouth of a helpless stray dog. The clip, which spread widely on social media platform X, led to the arrest of the accused by local police. Many people online described the act as cruel, sickening and deeply upsetting.

The viral video showed the man holding a stray dog tightly while trying to pour liquor into its mouth using a bottle. The dog could be seen struggling to escape and appeared scared and helpless. During the act, the man was heard saying in Hindi, 'Aaj mera Lal Bahadur rum piyega', which translates to, "Today my Lal Bahadur will drink rum."

Other men present were heard laughing while recording the video. Their behaviour further angered viewers, who said the act showed complete lack of empathy for animals.

Public outrage on social media

Soon after the video surfaced, social media users strongly condemned the act. Many questioned how someone could harm a defenceless animal for fun. One user wrote, "What kind of people are they? They did not understand what kind of 'vibration' or pleasure the men were seeking and added that such behaviour showed mental sickness."

Animal lovers and others demanded strict action, saying such cruelty should never be ignored.

Police action and arrest

Baghpat police acted quickly after the video went viral. The social media monitoring team of Baghpat Police and Ramala Police Station identified the accused and arrested him.

In an official statement, the Baghpat Police said: "Ramala Police Station has arrested the accused seen in a viral video on social media Twitter (X) forcibly administering an intoxicating substance to a dog from a liquor bottle with cruelty."

This confirms that the arrest was made specifically for cruelty shown in the viral video.

The arrested man has been identified as Jitendra Singh, also known as Jitendra, son of Jaipal Singh. He is a resident of Kirtal village under Ramala police station area in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh.

Legal action taken

Police registered a case under Case Number 5/2026 at Ramala Police Station. The accused has been booked under Section 3/11(1)(ग) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Necessary legal procedures are currently underway.

Police said the arrest was part of an ongoing drive to stop crimes and take action against wanted and identified offenders.

Baghpat Police issued a clear warning, saying cruelty towards animals or helpless beings will not be tolerated. Officials stated that strict legal action would be taken in every such case that comes to their notice.