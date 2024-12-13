Rs 1.94 crore GONE! Senior citizen held under 'digital arrest' for days; Here's what happened

A 68-year-old resident lost Rs 1.94 crore from his fixed deposit after falling victim to a digital arrest scam. The scammers impersonated police officers, accusing him of involvement in a money laundering case and coercing him into transferring funds.

In India, incidences of digital arrests have grown to be a serious online threat. We read of people losing money to scams every other day after being approached by scammers. The most recent victim of this type of scam is from Mumbai, where a senior person, aged 68, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.94 crore from his fixed deposit.

The victim got a WhatsApp video call from an unidentified number on November 30, according to a report by Deccan Herald. "I am an officer from the Mumbai crime branch," the caller identified himself. He also had a police station-like background during the video chat. The victim was accused by the scammer of being involved in a well-known money laundering case involving Indian businessman Naresh Goyal.

The victim thought it was a genuine call from actual police officers because of the caller's tone and the fact that he was wearing a uniform against a realistic-looking background. Fearing false charges, the victim fell into the trap.

To make matters worse, the con artists said that they had found 247 seized ATM cards during their inquiry, one of which was purportedly the victim's. They further connected him directly to the alleged crime by accusing him of accepting a commission from Naresh Goyal. They used the victim's uncertainty and anxiety to demand that they come to the crime branch so they could question them.

After some time, though, the con artists gave the victim an alternative that included a "digital arrest," which meant he had to stay at home while they carried out their purported investigation.

The fraudsters forced the victim to divulge his bank account information under the pretence of this fictitious probe. They coerced him into sending Rs 1.94 crore in several payments over the course of seven days. They also told him to be quiet and not talk about it with anyone, which made him feel alone and prevented him from getting help or counsel.

But when the victim told his daughter, who discovered he had been tricked, the scam was exposed. She took him to the police right away so they could report. Initially, the complaint was filed at a southeast Bengaluru police station. Interestingly, this is not a unique instance.

Vigilance is the key to avoiding such scams. If you receive such calls, never fall for the trap. Remember, police officials never initiate cases online or ask for money.

