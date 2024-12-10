Upgrade NOW! 5 best smartphones below Rs 15,000 to buy before 2024 ends

Discover the best smartphones available for under Rs 15,000. This list features top contenders like the CMF Phone 1, Poco X6 Neo, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo, Vivo T3x, and Samsung Galaxy F15, comparing their specs and features.

Finding the gadget that meets your unique needs might be difficult with so many possibilities available in the budget category. We have put up a list of the best phones you can get for less than Rs 15,000 to make the process easier.

1. CMF Phone 1: A Mali G615 MC2 GPU is used to handle graphics-intensive activities, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which is built on a 4nm technology, powers the first-ever CMF Phone. It has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM. Nothing OS 2.6, which is based on Android 14, powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades.



2. Poco X6 Neo The 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the Poco X6 Neo has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. In addition, the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an immediate touch sampling rate of 2160 Hz. For all graphics-intensive operations, the most recent Poco mid-ranger is equipped with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. Additionally, it has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A microSD card slot allows the Poco X6 Neo's storage to be expanded up to 1TB. In terms of optics, the Poco X6 Neo features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for managing all the selfie and video calling requirements.

3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo On Amazon, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is priced at Rs 16,998. However, the phone may be purchased for less than 15,000 if you use a Rs 1,000 voucher and a bank discount. The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display of the Narzo 70 Turbo has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. It is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU. It has UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. A 50MP main sensor and a 2MP portrait lens make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear in terms of optics. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.



4. Vivo T3x Smooth graphics are ensured by the Vivo T3x's 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC powers the T3x, which has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. In addition to the generous 128GB of internal storage, it has extendable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card. The smartphone runs FuntouchOS 14 out of the box and is powered by a sturdy 6000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging.

5. Samsung Galaxy F15 A 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz is a feature of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU powers the low-cost smartphone, which can accommodate up to 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the Galaxy F15 5G supports microSD card expansion for up to 1TB of storage.

