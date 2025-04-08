Explained: How 3 indigenous missiles will guard India's skies

Read Full Article

The Indian Army is planning to strengthen its air defence by adding three advanced missile systems that are fully made in India and can tackle all kinds of aerial threats.

These systems include the Indo-Israeli MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile), the homegrown QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile), and the VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence System).

Together, these missiles show India’s strong progress in defence technology and highlight the success of DRDO in developing modern air defence systems.

MRSAM (Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile)

The Indian military recently carried out successful tests of a missile defence system made by Israel on 3rd and 4th of April . The company that built the system, Israel Aerospace Industries, confirmed the news.

The tests of the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, which is called Barak 8 in Israel, were successful. According to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), this brings India’s Army closer to officially using the system in its defence operations.

The MRSAM system, developed together by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India’s DRDO, comes with a multi-function radar, command post, mobile launchers, and support vehicles. It can be deployed on land or on naval ships. The missiles in the system can strike enemy targets up to 70 kilometers away, making it a powerful defence option for both the Army and the Navy.

In a statement, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said that the tests involved shooting down four different types of air targets flying at various speeds and heights.

The company added that the missiles successfully hit and destroyed all the targets, proving that the system is fully ready and capable of working in real combat situations.

India bought the missile system in 2017, and it has been tested many times since then. The system is already being used by the Indian Navy and Air Force. The most recent tests were done as part of the process to officially approve it for use by the Indian Army.

IAI’s president and CEO, Boaz Levy, said that the success of these tests has made the bond between India and Israel even stronger. He added that it also shows the strong partnership in technology between the Indian Ministry of Defence and various companies from both countries.

India plans to deploy five MR-SAM regiments along the borders with China and Pakistan. Each regiment will have eight launchers, and each launcher will carry eight missiles.

These MR-SAM systems will take the place of the older Russian-made Kvadrat and OSA-AKM air defence systems, which were brought into service in the 1970s and 1980s.

QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile)

QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile) is a modern missile system developed by India’s DRDO to protect the Army’s moving tanks and vehicles from enemy air attacks.

Key Features:

Canister-Based System:

QRSAM is stored and launched from a special container called a canister. A canister is a sealed compartment that protects the missile from dust, moisture, and extreme weather.

It keeps the inside environment controlled, which makes the missile safer to store and transport. This also increases the missile’s shelf life and allows it to be launched quickly when needed.

Quick and Mobile:

The system can detect and follow enemy targets even while on the move. It can also stop briefly to aim and fire, making it very flexible during fast military operations.

Range and Use:

QRSAM is a short-range missile system with a range of 25 to 30 kilometers.

It’s designed to move with the Army’s armoured vehicles and provide them with air defence support while they are on the go.

The entire system is mounted on vehicles, making it fully mobile and easy to deploy in different terrains.

How It Works:

The QRSAM setup includes a fully automatic command and control system that manages all operations.

It uses two radars—one to scan the area and the other to track and guide the missile.

Both radars can cover 360 degrees and work even while the system is moving.

It also has a two-way communication system, which allows the missile to stay connected with the control unit even after it is launched. This helps the missile receive real-time updates or changes in target direction while it is in the air.

At the front of the missile, there is a special seeker—a smart sensor that helps the missile locate and lock onto the target in the final phase of flight. This ensures that the missile hits the target with high accuracy.

All these advanced parts—including the communication system, seeker, and guidance technology—have been designed and developed in India by DRDO, showing the country’s growing capability in defence technology.

A defence source shared that the Army has recommended some improvements to fix a few technical problems and make the system more reliable. DRDO is currently working on these updates.

Until now, two tests have been carried out—one in September 2022 and the other in April 2023. The next test is planned to make sure the system functions properly and is fully prepared for actual use in battlefield conditions.

VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence System)

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is a fourth-generation, Surface-air-missile , portable air-defense system (MANPADS) or also known as hand-held missile system made to shoot down enemy aircraft flying at low heights and over short distances. It's easy to carry and use by soldiers on the ground.

It is specially made to target and destroy enemy drones, helicopters, and other low-flying aircraft. This advanced system gives the Indian Army modern tools to deal with today’s air threats.

The missile weighs about 20.5 kg and is 2 meters long. It has a diameter of 90 mm and a wingspan of 32 cm. The warhead inside weighs 2 kg and uses a special type of fuse called a proximity fuze.

A proximity fuze is a smart switch that explodes the missile when it gets very close to the target, even if it doesn’t directly hit it. This helps destroy fast-moving or small targets like drones or helicopters more effectively.

The VSHORADS can hit targets from 250 meters to 6 kilometers away and can fly at a top speed of Mach 1.5 (about 1,850 km/h). It can be fired from the shoulder or set up on a tripod, making it easy to carry and use in different battle situations. With its modern features, it gives India’s air defence system a strong and advanced option to stop low-flying threats.

The Defence Ministry said that on Saturday, 1st February, three test flights of a short-range air defence missile were successfully carried out from Chandipur, near the coast of Odisha.

In all three tests, the missiles hit and destroyed the targets, which were made to act like low-flying drones that give off very little heat—making them hard to find. Even with this challenge, the missiles worked well in different conditions and accurately hit the targets.

