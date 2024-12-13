WhatsApp ALERT! Messaging app rolls out 4 new features for voice and video calls

WhatsApp has introduced four new calling features for desktop and mobile devices, enhancing group calls, video call effects, desktop calling experience, and video call quality. These updates aim to simplify communication with loved ones and businesses, capitalizing on the growing popularity of WhatsApp calling with over 2 billion calls made daily.

WhatsApp has revealed new calling capabilities for both desktop and mobile devices. The new features on WhatsApp, an instant messaging program owned by Facebook, are designed to make it simpler than ever to interact with loved ones and companies. The business claims that "Calling on WhatsApp" is still becoming more and more popular worldwide, with over 2 billion calls being made on the app every day.

Ahead of the holiday season, WhatsApp has introduced four new calling features across desktop and mobile, these include additions to both WhatsApp voice calls and WhatsApp video calls: 1. Choose participants in WhatsApp group calls:

You may now choose which participants to contact from a group conversation, allowing you to call the people you want to call without disturbing the others. This implies that you have the ability to select who you wish to call while using a WhatsApp group. may be quite helpful when organising gifts or surprise parties.

2. New effects for video calls on WhatsApp:

Select from eleven effects that may turn your video chats into even more entertaining discussions, such as giving you a microphone for singing, adding puppy ears, or submerging you.

3. Better calling on WhatsApp desktop:

You can now quickly discover all the information you need to initiate a call, establish a call link, or dial a number directly when you click the calls tab in the WhatsApp desktop app. 4. Better quality video calls:

You can now experience better resolution video with a sharper picture on both 1:1 and WhatsApp group chats, and calls are more dependable whether you're using a desktop computer or a mobile device.

