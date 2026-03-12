An astrologer's social media post from months ago, predicting a fuel and natural gas shortage in India after March 2026, has resurfaced and gained significant online attention. This coincides with current reports of commercial LPG shortages affecting restaurants and hotels in various Indian cities, prompting a government response.

Amid reports of commercial LPG shortages affecting restaurants, hotels and transport services in various Indian cities, an astrologer's old social media post has reappeared online. The post, which was shared months ago, has sparked great interest online. The scarcity occurs at a time when global energy supplies are being interrupted by the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Astrologer Prashanth Kini initially published the post on X (previously Twitter) in September of 2025. In the tweet, he warned that India's petroleum and natural gas supplies might be disrupted beyond March 2026. In the post, the astrologer wrote: “India will face fuel and natural gas shortage after March 2026… Supply chain disrupt."

As the LPG shortage began making headlines, Kini reshared the same tweet on March 11 and wrote: “This prediction I made almost 5 months back ….!!"

How People Reacted to Post?

The revived message piqued the interest of social media users, eliciting a variety of comments online. One user said, "Can you foresee now? "When will it be solved?"

Another stated, “Bro is the final boss of astrology.” "Let's see what happens after March 2026," someone other said.

The repercussions have already been felt in various cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Restaurant groups in several cities have reported that commercial LPG supply have grown erratic in recent days.

Indian Government's Stand

The Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to guarantee that LPG supply is priority for homes, hospitals, and other critical services. Commercial distribution has been restricted in some locations as a result of these restrictions. Authorities have also extended the domestic cylinder booking period from 21 to 25 days. At the same time, refineries have been instructed to enhance LPG output in order to stabilise supplies.