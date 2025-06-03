In its Dossier submitted to several countries dated May 18, Pakistan admits to far worse and bigger damage by Indian missiles and drones across Pakistan in Operation Sindoor.

India struck more targets in Pakistan and delivered far more devastating blows during Operation Sindoor than our forces officially acknowledged, an official dossier in Pakistan has revealed. The classified document—pertaining to Pakistan’s internal military operation Bunyan un Marsoos—confirms that Indian airpower struck at least seven additional targets, previously omitted from India’s own briefings.

According to detailed maps included in the Pakistani dossier, Indian strikes extended deep into Pakistan’s heartland—targeting strategic locations like Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad in Sindh, Gujrat in Punjab, Bhawalnagar, Attock, and Chor. These critical hits were absent from post-strike disclosures made by the Indian Air Force and the Director General of Military Operations following the airstrikes last month.

Operation Sindoor much bigger than what India revealed

This explosive revelation dismantles Islamabad's earlier narrative of inflicting major losses on India, which now appears more like political posturing in hindsight.

India’s response came after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. In the aftermath, the Indian military offered precise and detailed briefings to assert the legitimacy and effectiveness of its counteroffensive. The deliberate exclusion of certain targets now appears to be a tactical masterstroke—one that forced Pakistan to confront the full extent of its losses and pushed it into calling for a ceasefire.

Satellite imagery released earlier by Maxar Technologies had already laid bare the destruction from India's precision-guided strikes. In the May 7 assault, India hit nine high-value locations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Toiba training facility in Muridke. Other operational targets included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

While India repeatedly underscored that its targets were strictly terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan retaliated with a barrage of drones and missiles aimed at both civilian areas and military outposts on India’s western front. India, in turn, escalated the response—zeroing in on eleven major Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad. The immense damage inflicted during this retaliatory wave reportedly left Islamabad with no viable option but to sue for peace, effectively bringing an end to the three-day confrontation.

India has since declared that Operation Sindoor has redrawn the lines of engagement. Any act of terror on Indian soil, New Delhi asserts, will now be interpreted as an act of war—and will be met with punishing retaliation.

And as the Pakistan dossier suggests, India struck deep and hard, more than what it acknowledged.