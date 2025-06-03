Pune: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered a special lecture on 'Future Wars and Warfare' at Savitribai Phule University in Pune, Maharashtra. The CDS clarified the Armed Forces' position on losses faced during Operation Sindoor. Using a cricket analogy, the CDS said the results were more important.



"When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important. The results and how you act are important. It would not be very correct to talk about losses...Suppose you go to a cricket test match, and you win by an innings defeat, then there's no question of how many wickets, how many balls and how many players... Based on technical parameters, we will take out this particular data and share it with you. We will tell you how many aircraft we destroyed and how many radars we destroyed. We'll make a rough assessment of that and come out with that shortly." Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said.

‘Pakistan had to call for ceasefire’

CDS Chauhan said that the operations folded in eight hours, and Pakistan had to call for a ceasefire. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said, "...On the 10th of May, at about 1 am, their (Pakistan's) aim was to get India to its knees in 48 hours. Multiple attacks were launched, and in some manner, they have escalated this conflict, which we had hit only terror targets...Operations which they thought would continue for 48 hours, folded up in about 8 hours, and then they picked up the telephone and said they wanted to talk..."



He said that the Pahalgam attack was the starting point of the war. Talking about terrorism, CDS Chauhan said, “...The whole starting point of this particular war was the Pahalgam terror attack. Is terrorism a rational act of warfare? I don't think that's because terrorism has no defined logic...” On Pakistan's attitude towards India, he added, "As far as our adversary is concerned, it has decided to bleed India by a thousand cuts...In 1965, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto declared a thousand-year war against India when he addressed the United Nations Security Council..."



On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, eliminating nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. In response, the Pakistani side attempted to target Indian defence and civil installations. India retaliated with precision strikes, destroying several Pakistan air bases. An understanding on the cessation of hostilities was reached on May 10.